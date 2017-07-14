Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, there are two bulldozers at Fifth Avenue North, where crews will close 200 feet of beach on either side of a feed pipe that will be floated into shore.

Once the pipe has been secured and coned off, the beach will be reopened.

A booster pump will be placed offshore, but sand will not be pumped until next week. Crews will proceed north, covering about 500 feet per day.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Coastal Carolina University names new cheerleading coach

    Coastal Carolina University names new cheerleading coach

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:41:49 GMT
    David Almeida (Source: GoCCUSports.com)David Almeida (Source: GoCCUSports.com)

    Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named. David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that a new head cheerleading coach has been named. David Almeida, a former NCA national and Grand Collegiate champion will be the new head cheerleading coach for the university's squad, according to a CCU news release.

    More >>

  • Horry County police seek stolen boat

    Horry County police seek stolen boat

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:15:34 GMT
    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. (Source: HCPD)The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. (Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. 

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department asked the public’s help finding a stolen boat Friday. 

    More >>

  • Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

    Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:43:41 GMT
    Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)Beach renourishment has begun in Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project. 

    More >>

    Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly