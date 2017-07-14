Crews continue beach nourishment project in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews in Surfside Beach are continuing work on a beach renourishment project.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, there are two bulldozers at Fifth Avenue North, where crews will close 200 feet of beach on either side of a feed pipe that will be floated into shore.

Once the pipe has been secured and coned off, the beach will be reopened.

A booster pump will be placed offshore, but sand will not be pumped until next week. Crews will proceed north, covering about 500 feet per day.

