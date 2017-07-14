Topgolf adds to the 'sizzle on the steak' - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Topgolf adds to the 'sizzle on the steak'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While plans aren’t approved, ground isn’t broken and golf balls are no where close to being teed up, there is excitement about the potential for a Topgolf facility in Myrtle Beach.

A company spokeswoman said Topgolf isn’t ready to make any official announcement, but did give us an idea of the time frame a typical facility is ready to open. She said it takes between eight and 10 months once ground is broken.

Based on announcements for the newest Topgolf in Charlotte, North Carolina, a plan was unveiled May 2, 2016. The first Topgolf in the Carolinas opened June 9, 2017.

Developers requested a conceptual review from the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board in June. Members of the board called the plans for the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North an exciting concept. They also said it fits well with the city’s sports tourism industry.

“It’s just one more thing that we’ll have in our destination,” said Mike Anderson, Executive Director of Sports Tourism for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “As I like to put it, it’s the sizzle on the steak. It’s the thing that people come to the area and the destination to do.”

Anderson is in charge of bringing athletic events to the Grand Strand. He says Topgolf wouldn’t necessarily offer a venue for those events, but it would offer more entertainment for the athletes and their families who are already here.

“It’s the little league baseball team that’s here in town and they just want to get out of the sun and go mess around a do a different sport,” he said, “or the softball girls that are in town that want to do something different.”

Tim Huber, the Director of Sports Tourism for the City of Myrtle Beach, echoed Anderson’s excitement.

“I’m certain it will be another great experience for visiting athletes, along with friends and families, to enjoy when not competing in their primary sport,” Huber said in a statement. “While sports tourism attracts many first time visitors,  new attractions for our repeat visitors to explore help keep Myrtle Beach at the top of the list of locations teams prefer to play!”

Anderson likened Topgolf to another attraction already seeing success in the area.

“They’re very similar to the bowling craze,” he said. “Bowling has incredible strength in this market. It’s that recreational, social, fun, even competitive thing that you do.”

The Community Appearance Board meets again Thursday. WMBF News has requested the agenda for that meeting.

