Homeowners collect donations to get golf course grass mowed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of people chose to live on the Heron Point Golf Course inside Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club to enjoy a laid back life - and also to enjoy promised amenities like a golf course and yacht club.

Those people now have neither. And, instead, are watching the former golf course become home to much bigger problems than just lost golf balls.

Dozens of residents are now donating their own money to their Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club neighbor, Michael Fleming, to hire a contractor for $6,000 to cut the golf course grass.

People claim to see 10-foot alligators, feral cats, coyotes, rats and snakes among overgrowth.

Fleming and his neighbors say people have trespassed into the abandoned clubhouse and kids get on the course at night. They're nervous for kids getting off the bus when school starts and using the golf course trails to get home.

Fleming said they've presented the course's majority owner with a waiver for him to sign to allow them to cut it - but he hasn't signed it. Another worry Fleming says is a fire hazard surrounding thousands of homes.

"The fire chief from Horry County indicated it's an accident waiting to happen - that we could get a lightning strike. And it would, you know, catch the pine straw on fire and with all of these pine trees around, we would have devastation and possible loss of life," said Michael Fleming.

The majority owner's lawyer said his client is waiting on the county to clarify what to do.

In addition to getting the golf course grass cut, the majority owner has been in a lawsuit with Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club over whether the golf course property can be sold and turned into a new housing development.

It's currently in litigation - so neither side will speak on the issue.

