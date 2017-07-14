Officers respond to shots fired outside Myrtle Beach hookah bar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning.

According to an incident report, the call about possible shots fired at 637 Broadway Street came in around 3:20 a.m. A total of three .380-caliber casings were found.

Seventh District Hookah Bar is located at 637 Broadway Street. No injuries were reported.

