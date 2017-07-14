Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officers respond to shots fired near Myrtle Beach hookah bar

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media) Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning.

According to an incident report, the call about possible shots fired at 637 Broadway Street came in around 3:20 a.m. A total of three .380-caliber casings were found.

No injuries were reported.

