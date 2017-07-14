2nd suspect arrested in connection with Ocean Blvd. shooting streamed on Facebook Live

Thousands of people chose to live on the Heron Point Golf Course inside Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club to enjoy a laid back life - and also to enjoy promised amenities like a golf course and yacht club.More >>
Thousands of people chose to live on the Heron Point Golf Course inside Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club to enjoy a laid back life - and also to enjoy promised amenities like a golf course and yacht club.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that injured seven, and was streamed live on Facebook, bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. A third suspect named in an affidavit for the case is in custody in North Carolina, and has pending charges there that must be addressed before his extradition.More >>
A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Ocean Boulevard on June 18 that injured seven, and was streamed live on Facebook, bringing national attention to Myrtle Beach. A third suspect named in an affidavit for the case is in custody in North Carolina, and has pending charges there that must be addressed before his extradition.More >>
Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning.More >>
Myrtle Beach police officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot of a hookah bar Friday morning.More >>
Heroin is a big problem in our area and this week, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people allegedly on both sides of the problem.More >>
Heroin is a big problem in our area and this week, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people allegedly on both sides of the problem.More >>
Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
Police said the 57-year-old woman was reported to have been standing with several people holding onto an airport fence when the plane took off.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>