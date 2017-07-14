Alleged heroin user, dealer wanted in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heroin is a big problem in our area and this week, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people allegedly on both sides of the problem.

24-year-old Kelse Lynn Cronos is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The report claims in November of 2016, the complainant told police the suspect was using heroin when she was pregnant and that the child was showing symptoms of withdrawal. Cronos' last known address is on Twisted Willow Court in Myrtle Beach.

25-year-old Adrian Lane is wanted for failure to appear for trafficking heroin and morphine. The Horry County police report states in September of 2016 narcotics detectives conducted a controlled buy utilizing a confidential informant. The event was allegedly caught on video and audio recordings. Lane's last known address is on Will Park Lane in Conway.

If you’ve seen either suspect, you’re urged to contact your local police.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.