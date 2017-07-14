‘Moana’ to entertain families at McLean Park in North Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

‘Moana’ to entertain families at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release, the movie is part of the free Movies at McLean series presented by the Parks and Recreation Department and starts just after sunset.

Patrons and movie-goers are encouraged to bring their beach chair or a blanket. Concessions will be available from the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

In “Moana,” an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.

McLean Park is located at 93 Oak Drive.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly