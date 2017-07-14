‘Moana’ to entertain families at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release, the movie is part of the free Movies at McLean series presented by the Parks and Recreation Department and starts just after sunset.

Patrons and movie-goers are encouraged to bring their beach chair or a blanket. Concessions will be available from the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

In “Moana,” an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.

McLean Park is located at 93 Oak Drive.

