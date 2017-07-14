FIRST ALERT: Strong storms at times this weekend

Disney’s “Moana” will entertain families Friday night at McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The owner of Crady’s Eclectic Cuisine on Main, Barbara Crady Whitley, announced on Facebook Thursday the Conway restaurant will close.More >>
The Horry County School board has made another bad decision. This time…voting to remove Horry County Police officers from schools and replace them with private security guards. The reason: money. Until now the school district and the county have split the cost of the officers’ salaries.More >>
Conway Police are looking for a missing couple last seen in Conway around July 1. Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45, were last seen in the area of Dewberry Street, according to a Conway Police news release.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
