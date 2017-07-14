FIRST ALERT: Strong storms at times this weekend

Hot, humid and dry weather will linger today, before storm chances quickly return as we head through the weekend.

The A/C will work overtime again today as sunny skies push temperatures back into the lower and middle 90s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will climb to 101 to 105 by the afternoon!

Changes arrive this weekend as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. This will enhance the coverage of storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms late in the day Saturday could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be likely with some of the storms.

Storm chances go higher by Sunday as we could see showers around at any point in the day with the best chance again arriving in the afternoon. Once again, some of the storms could be strong, and locally heavy rain is likely.

We'll keep the afternoon rain chances around into next week with a drying trend by Wednesday.