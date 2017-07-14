Crady’s Eclectic Cuisine on Main in Conway to close

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of Crady’s Eclectic Cuisine on Main, Barbara Crady Whitley, announced on Facebook Thursday the Conway restaurant will close.

Whitley touted her made-from-scratch menu and thanked her staff.

It is with the greatest of sadness, and yet joy, that I announce the closing of my namesake restaurant - Crady's Eclectic Cuisine on Main -at 332 Main Street in Historic Downtown Conway, South Carolina.

For over fifteen years the teal blue awnings on Main Street have signified that a business of taste and elegance was within. Not only was there a unique setting of tables, chairs and eclectic décor; but there was also from "scratch" sandwiches, quiches, soups, and exquisite dinners for discerning diners. Better desserts could not be found than those prepared by my own hands.

Our love and appreciation to all who entered our door to the accompaniment of a cheery bell, I give you my heartfelt thanks.

You have made this stage of my life's journey so much sweeter and fulfilling.

To those of you who knew Adam, know Heather and Les, and myself and to the staff at Crady's, I love you without limits.