Conway Police searching for couple missing since July 1

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
The Horry County School board has made another bad decision. This time…voting to remove Horry County Police officers from schools and replace them with private security guards. The reason: money. Until now the school district and the county have split the cost of the officers’ salaries.More >>
Conway Police are looking for a missing couple last seen in Conway around July 1. Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45, were last seen in the area of Dewberry Street, according to a Conway Police news release.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
Friends and family of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend in Aynor gathered in Loris to lay him to rest. Police say 16-year-old Spencer Prince was shot and killed by Michael Williamson early Sunday.More >>
A $15 million investment is going into downtown Florence bringing in a new Hyatt Place Hotel. This is the first hotel franchise to make its mark in the downtown district.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting in a downtown Greenville parking garage.More >>
Three people have been found dead inside a vehicle linked to a deadly shooting in downtown Greenville on Thursday.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
