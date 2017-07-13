Conway Police searching for couple missing since July 1

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are looking for a missing couple last seen in the Conway area around July 1.

Linda McAllister, 64, and William Clemons, 45, were last seen in the area of Dewberry Street, according to a Conway Police news release.

McAllister is described by police as a white female with blonde hair, 5-feet-3-inches tall and about 135 pounds in weight. Clemons is described as a white male with gray hair, 5-feet-10-inches tall about about 155 pounds in weight.

Anyone with information on their location, or who has come into contact with them, is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

