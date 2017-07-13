Organizations prepare for gun violence rally on Saturday

Friends and family of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend in Aynor gathered in Loris to lay him to rest. Police say 16-year-old Spencer Prince was shot and killed by Michael Williamson early Sunday.More >>
Friends and family of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend in Aynor gathered in Loris to lay him to rest. Police say 16-year-old Spencer Prince was shot and killed by Michael Williamson early Sunday.More >>
A $15 million investment is going into downtown Florence bringing in a new Hyatt Place Hotel. This is the first hotel franchise to make its mark in the downtown district.More >>
A $15 million investment is going into downtown Florence bringing in a new Hyatt Place Hotel. This is the first hotel franchise to make its mark in the downtown district.More >>
Several local organizations are coming together to speak out about gun violence. On Thursday, group leaders held a press conference to preview a gun violence rally on Saturday. Members from Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to prevent gun violence, Moms Demand Action and several other organizations are coming together for the event this weekend.More >>
Several local organizations are coming together to speak out about gun violence. On Thursday, group leaders held a press conference to preview a gun violence rally on Saturday. Members from Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to prevent gun violence, Moms Demand Action and several other organizations are coming together for the event this weekend.More >>
A fire on the roof of Myrtle Beach Primary School was started by construction work Thursday afternoon, an official confirmed. Construction workers put out the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene, confirmed Henry Hickman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.More >>
A fire on the roof of Myrtle Beach Primary School was started by construction work Thursday afternoon, an official confirmed. Construction workers put out the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene, confirmed Henry Hickman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.More >>
Baseball, a family fun day, a evening event at Brookgreen Gardens, and a special discount for local residents, and a rodeo are some of the events happening this weekend.More >>
Baseball, a family fun day, a evening event at Brookgreen Gardens, and a special discount for local residents, and a rodeo are some of the events happening this weekend.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.More >>