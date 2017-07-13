Organizations prepare for gun violence rally on Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Organizations prepare for gun violence rally on Saturday

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several local organizations are coming together to speak out about gun violence. On Thursday, group leaders held a press conference to preview a gun violence rally on Saturday. Members from Grand Strand Action Together, The Brady Campaign to prevent gun violence,  Moms Demand Action and several other organizations are coming together for the event this weekend.

The groups involved are hoping to see gun laws change. They want background checks for all sold guns. They believe this would help cut gun deaths in half by 2025.

 “With gun violence the way to curb it is to educate ourselves about it,” said Gwendolyn Reed Thomason.

According to the Brady Campaign, South Carolina is number one in the country for gun trafficking, and number two for accidental shootings involving children under the age of 17.

Among the many topics for Saturday’s event, the groups will be talking about other ways to keep the streets safer, other than adding extra police officers. Organizations hope to see a wide range of people show up to the event, including law enforcement, political leaders, and people from all over the state.

“This is a non-partisan event this is not about anybody’s political party or political preference. I want to make sure everybody knows that. This is about saving lives. Period,” said Pastor Thomas Dixon.

The event starts at 2:30pm on Saturday at the Chapin Library.

