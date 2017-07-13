Friends and family of 16-year-old shot and killed in Aynor hold funeral

Friends and family of Spencer say he would give the shirt off his back to his friends

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Friends and family of a teen who was shot and killed over the weekend in Aynor gathered in Loris to lay him to rest.

Police say 16-year-old Spencer Prince was shot and killed by Michael Williamson early Sunday. Prince died in the hospital later that day.

Dozens attended Prince’s funeral at Bethany Baptist Church Thursday afternoon.

Friends say he’ll be greatly missed.

“He was just a really amazing person,” Anna-Grace Young said.

His parents spoke with WMBF News after the funeral. They say their lives have seemed like nightmares ever since Spencer’s death Sunday.

“When you go to sleep, you dream, you wake up, you have that quick second of trying to wake up, and then that weight hits you again that he’s not coming home,” Spencer’s father Neil Prince said. “That’s just a terrible pain to have to deal with.”

Spencer is also survived by his 14-year-old brother Jonah.

“His hero’s gone,” Tiffiny Prince, Spencer’s mother said of Jonah. “That’s his big brother. And he loved him.”

But on a day of tragedy, Spencer’s parents also reminisced on what a good person Spencer was.

“Spencer was all about his friends,” Spencer’s father said. “And he had a big heart, and he would do anything for his friends. And once you were Spencer’s friend, he was loyal for life.”

