Construction work sparks fire on roof of Myrtle Beach Primary School

Fire crews on the scene of the fire at Myrtle Beach Primary School Thursday. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fire on the roof of Myrtle Beach Primary School was started by construction work Thursday afternoon, an official confirmed.

Construction workers put out the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene, confirmed Henry Hickman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. There were no injuries.

“We sent crews to the roof, crews inside the building, confirmed everything they told us, and that the fire had actually been put out," Hickman said. "There was no extension, and at this point, everything is pretty much wrapped up and done.”

