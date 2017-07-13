What's Happening: Get your boots ready, the rodeo returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Baseball, a family fun day, a evening event at Brookgreen Gardens, and a special discount for local residents, and a rodeo are some of the events happening this weekend.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are home this weekend with a four-game series that started Wednesday, July 12, at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Former Coastal Carolina University pitcher and World Series Champion Mike Morrison returns to the Grand Strand as a member of the Winston-Salem Dash. Saturday, July 15, at 7:05 p.m. is Salute to Rain Delays which features a Jason Heyward (King of Rain Delays) Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It's also Locals Appreciation Day, which means $3.00 off your game ticket with your local ID, courtesy of Sparks Toyota and WMBF News.

Enjoy Cool Summer evenings at Brookgreen Gardens. Come for dinner and stay for evening boat rides, live entertainment, and 'just for kids' activities when the gardens stay open until 9 p.m. The Pavilion Restaurant is open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Lowcountry Trail, The Zoo, and the Enchanted Storybook Forest, close at 7 p.m. All entertainment is included in garden admission, which is good for seven days! Boat rides are at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children in addition to garden admission. The events ends August 11.

Don't miss Family Fun Day in the Park, Saturday, July 15, at Collins Park in Conway, Saturday, July 15 at Collins Park in Conway, from 10 to 2 p.m. Enjoy inflatables, games, water activities - just fun for the entire family, with free hot dogs while they last, and it's free to attend.

Right now and for a limited time, residents of the Carolinas can enjoy any of Ripley's five attractions at a deeply-discounted price.

"We go with North Carolina South Carolina, for any of our attractions here in Myrtle Beach, they get in for $10 plus tax," explained Pablo Chavez, General Manager for Ripley's Attractions in Myrtle Beach.

Just show your ID at the ticket booth to receive the discount. "We really like being connected with the community so we do this so we can just help our local customers and invite them to enjoy their summer in an affordable way." explained Chavez.

If you stop by Ripley's Aquarium participate, in Broadway at the Beach's Summer Nights from June 2 through September 3. It is a free, family-affordable and fun thing to do in Myrtle Beach, with a nightly entertainment series featuring live musical performances, street performers, character appearances and more.

Shine up your boots, tip your hat because the rodeo is back - at the beach. The Myrtle Beach Stampede Rodeo kicks off Friday, July 14.

"It's been close to 15 years since a rodeo has been held in Myrtle Beach that I know of, the closest one was last year in Conway," said Christopher Carpenter, a judge for the upcoming event.

The event will feature Cowboy Kenny Bartram's Steel Rodeo Tour - freestyle motorcross show. Organizers say spectators will see a lot of action as cowboys and cowgirls who come from all over, as far as Texas and Louisiana, will participate in eight categories.

"When the pavement ends the west begins so when you drive in the west is going to start, we'll have eight events - bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls breakaway roping, and we have calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and then the last is the world famous bull riding," said Christopher Carpenter, Rodeo Judge.

Kristin Mulkey, 21, a Georgia resident, is an SRA Breakway roping World Champion. She says she is excited to compete in Myrtle Beach this year.

"You rope the calf and when the rope pulls tight on the calf's neck it breaks lose from your saddle horn and then the judge will flag you and that calls your time usually times are pretty quick you will see them 1.8 or 1.9," said Mulkey, explaining how her breakaway roping competition works.

The rodeo will take place at RH Acres, also known as the Rat Hole, on Socastee Boulevard. Gates open at 6 p.m. the event begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 dollars for adults. $10 for children ages 5 -10 and children 5 and under are free.

Proceeds benefit the Socastee Heritage Foundation and Socastee High School 4H program.

