Grant program provides two stormwater planter boxes at Pee Dee auto dealers

One of the planters provided through the community grants program. (Source: Raceway Automotive news release)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two Pee Dee auto dealers are a little greener thanks to free planter boxes provided through the Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Carolina Clear program.

The new Community Grants program is providing two downspout planter boxes to Raceway Chevrolet in Hartsville and Raceway Ford of Darlington to promote stormwater management.

“Raceway Ford Chevrolet is thrilled to be among local businesses participating in this program,” John Isgett, President of Raceway Ford Chevrolet said. “These planter boxes allow us to do our part in reducing the demand on the sewer system and use the water to promote some green space at our dealerships in Hartsville and Darlington.”

The boxes are designed to divert rainwater from the downspout gutter to water the plants and re-enter the downspout when there is a surplus of water.

“We’re always looking for ways people can get involved with wastewater management,” said Clemson Extension Water Resources Agent Terasa Lott. “At the dealerships there is a lot of impermeable surface (pavement). Almost all of the water falling is converted to runoff. Using the downspout planters means less runoff and less potential to pick up any pollutants that could be carried to our waterways.”

Four businesses and three municipalities are participating in the community grants program, which is a part of the Florence-Darlington Stormwater Consortium, Lott said.

“Raceway Ford Chevrolet prides itself on being good community partners,” Isgett said. “I hope that this program will continue to grow and help promote better stormwater management.”

