New Center for Advanced Manufacturing coming to HGTC's Georgetown campus

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Horry Georgetown Technical College unveiled plans for a new 30,000 square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the Georgetown campus, set to open in the fall of 2019.

On July 10, the college presented the plans for the state-of-the-art facility to over 70 industry leaders in the area, according to a news release from HGTC. The new building will house the college’s machine tool, mechatronics and welding programs, and can adapt to new training needs as the industry changes.

The center will be built on the south end of HGTC’s Georgetown campus, and will serve new students, technical scholars, incumbent workers and adult students, the release states. Studies show this center is projected to support more than $14 million in new capital investment in the community over the next five years.

“We are excited to share these plans for the new Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing to our industry partners,” said HGTC President Marilyn Fore. “Georgetown employers project over 340 jobs will be needed over the next two to five years, with 240 of those jobs in welding, mechatronics, machine tool and robotics. This new program will provide the skills and workforce needed to meet this demand.”

The building is set to open for bid in the spring of 2018, break ground in the summer of 2918, and be open for students by the fall of 2019, the release states.

The new Advanced Manufacturing Center on HGTC’s Conway campus is on track to open this fall, college representatives stated.

