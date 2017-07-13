New Center for Advanced Manufacturing coming to HGTC's Georgetown campus

State prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against the man accused of murdering an 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in July of 2016. A wrongful death suit filed by the family of the victims claims that the murders were related to drug use and other illegal activity taking place at the grandmother’s home.More >>
State prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against the man accused of murdering an 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in July of 2016. A wrongful death suit filed by the family of the victims claims that the murders were related to drug use and other illegal activity taking place at the grandmother’s home.More >>
Horry Georgetown Technical College unveiled plans for a new 30,000 square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the Georgetown campus, set to open in the fall of 2019.More >>
Horry Georgetown Technical College unveiled plans for a new 30,000 square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the Georgetown campus, set to open in the fall of 2019.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide that happened on Kirven Street in Darlington last month, marking the fourth arrest in this case.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide that happened on Kirven Street in Darlington last month, marking the fourth arrest in this case.More >>
The new Krispy Kreme in Carolina Forest opened its doors at 6 o’clock this morning and the customers waiting outside didn’t waste any time getting their free doughnuts.More >>
The new Krispy Kreme in Carolina Forest opened its doors at 6 o’clock this morning and the customers waiting outside didn’t waste any time getting their free doughnuts.More >>
The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary.More >>
The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.More >>
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.More >>