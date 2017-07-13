Fourth person arrested in connection with double homicide in Darlington

State prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against the man accused of murdering an 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in July of 2016. A wrongful death suit filed by the family of the victims claims that the murders were related to drug use and other illegal activity taking place at the grandmother’s home.More >>
Horry Georgetown Technical College unveiled plans for a new 30,000 square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the Georgetown campus, set to open in the fall of 2019.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide that happened on Kirven Street in Darlington last month, marking the fourth arrest in this case.More >>
The new Krispy Kreme in Carolina Forest opened its doors at 6 o’clock this morning and the customers waiting outside didn’t waste any time getting their free doughnuts.More >>
The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.More >>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >>
Police in the Village of Cleves found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running fuel truck Wednesday.More >>
