Fourth person arrested in connection with double homicide in Darlington

An intersection near where the shooting occurred. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide that happened on Kirven Street in Darlington last month, marking the fourth arrest in this case.

Nicholas Dishawn Johnson, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson confirmed Johnson was arrested in connection with the deaths of Randolph Malika McClain, 21, and Ahmond Britton, 24.

Darlington Police have already arrested three other people in connection the June 26 shooting in Darlington.

According to Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson, Aaron Hall faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additionally, Shenika Johnson is charged with accessory after the fact to felony murder, while Juquavis Bailey faces a count of accessory before the fact to felony murder, Watson said.

The arrests stem from a June 26 shooting in the area of Southern Pines and Kirven streets in Darlington.

Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle and inside, three people who had been shot.

One of the victims died immediately, according to the DPD. The other victim passed away at the hospital. The third person suffered serious injuries.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee previously identified the victims as McClain and Britton.

Watson said more arrests are still expected in this case.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.