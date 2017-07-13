The Catalinas to perform at Music on Main in North Myrtle Beach

The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary. (Source: The Catalinas Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary.

According to a news release, the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring beach chairs.

The Catalinas are expected to play songs spotlighting their musical roots by the likes of Hank Ballard and the Midnighters, Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gay, Huey Smith, The Falcons, The Del Vikings, The Gladiolas and Ray Charles.

The song “Summertime's Callin' Me,” recorded originally in 1975, is still being played by bands and DJs all over the world. This song is credited by many as the genesis for a genre of music called beach music, popular in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department presents the Music on Main summer concert series.

