Man impersonating alarm company employee targets Darlington home

The band The Catalinas, members of the Beach Music and North Carolina music halls of fame, will play a free concert Thursday in North Myrtle Beach for their 60th Anniversary.More >>
A man impersonating an alarm company representative targeted at least one Darlington resident Wednesday.More >>
The Conway branch of the Horry County Memorial Library will Thursday for necessary repairs.More >>
La Tierra Mineral Gallery in Pawleys Island will hold a ribbon cutting for its grand opening Thursday afternoon.More >>
Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet will celebrate its 86th Anniversary Thursday.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
