La Tierra Mineral Gallery to open in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – La Tierra Mineral Gallery in Pawleys Island will hold a ribbon cutting for its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

According to a La Tierra Facebook post, the event starts at 3 p.m. with food, fun and drinks.

La Tierra Mineral Gallery's mission is to create a beautiful space in which people of all ages can come to appreciate the incredible beauty that is the mineral kingdom, according to the Georgetown County Chamber’s website, and to provide a fun, relaxed shopping experience.

La Tierra is located at 10880 Ocean Hwy #20 at the Hammock Shops.

