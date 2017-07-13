Brookgreen Gardens to celebrate 86th Anniversary

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet will celebrate its 86th Anniversary Thursday.

According to a news release and Brookgreen’s Facebook page, events start at 11 a.m. in the Welcome Center Conference Room. Robin Salmon, vice president of art and historical collections and curator of sculpture will present a lecture on new sculpture acquisitions.

From 1 to 4 p.m., experts will identify, photograph and document any family heirlooms relating to the histories of Horry and Georgetown counties, in order to create a database for a future exhibition.

At 5 p.m., family fun night for cool summer evenings begins in the Lowcountry Center. Shem Creek Boogie Band performs Friday at 7 p.m.

Brookgreen Gardens is located at 1931 Brookgreen Drive.

