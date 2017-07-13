Police seek thief, trailer stolen from Plantation Point neighbor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek thief, trailer stolen from Plantation Point neighborhood

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police asked the public’s help Thursday identifying a man caught on surveillance video stealing a trailer from the Plantation Point neighborhood.

According to an HCPD Facebook post, the trailer, a Contrail C12 model, is loaded with 2,000 pounds of rebar and was taken from a construction site.

Calll HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

