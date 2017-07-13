New Krispy Kreme in Carolina Forest opens doors to the public

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The new Krispy Kreme in Carolina Forest opened its doors at 6 a.m. Thursday, and the customers waiting outside didn’t waste any time getting their free doughnuts.

The first customer in line Thursday was rewarded with a dozen donuts each week for one year. The next two through 100 customers received a dozen doughnuts each month for the next year.

Customers started lining up at the donut shop Wednesday morning, anticipating the delayed opening that was supposed to happen on Tuesday. Construction delays pushed back the opening until Thursday.

The new location is expected to bring 40 jobs to the area, including management, production, retail and supervisors. Miles Herring, a franchise owner, said the growth of Myrtle Beach, the need of Carolina Forest to have a Krispy Kreme, and the availability of lots are all reasons why this is the perfect location for another business.

Those who live in the area are excited to see the new location open.

“It will definitely bring traffic, but we definitely need the jobs,” said Jose Ortiz, who lives nearby.

“Some of the businesses are a little bit tricky to get in and out of. That one, I think it’ll be real convenient, being at the intersection where there is a light,” said Linda Mementowski.

A big part of why Carolina Forest was chosen for this location is because of the growing population.

“Obviously the booming population over here at the Carolina Forest area. We have so many neighborhoods, schools going up left and right. We really wanted that local feel to come to this side,” said Courtney Hicks, who does the marketing for Krispy Kreme in our area.

Krispy Kreme will be celebrating it’s 80th birthday on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.