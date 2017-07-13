Red Cross assists families in Bennettsville, North Myrtle Beach, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross assists families in Bennettsville, North Myrtle Beach, Hamer after house fires

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Bennettsville, North Myrtle Beach and Hamer, whose houses were damaged by fires this week.

According to a news release, the Bennettsville Fire Department responded to a blaze on Union Street Wednesday morning, the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a blaze on Possum Trot Road Tuesday and the Dillon County Fire Department responded to a blaze on Belaire Drive Wednesday night.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to a total of four adults and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

This summer, avoid fires with these tips:

HEAT SAFETY 

  • Be aware of both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined.
  • Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for wherever you spend time - home, work and school - and prepare for power outages.
  • Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.
  • If you do not have air conditioning, choose places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).
  • Ensure that your animals' needs for water and shade are met.

GRILLING SAFETY 

  • Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
  • Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.
  • Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.
  • Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.
  • Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

