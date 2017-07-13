Red Cross assists families in Bennettsville, North Myrtle Beach, Hamer after house fires

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Bennettsville homeowner whose house was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting families in Bennettsville, North Myrtle Beach and Hamer, whose houses were damaged by fires this week.

According to a news release, the Bennettsville Fire Department responded to a blaze on Union Street Wednesday morning, the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a blaze on Possum Trot Road Tuesday and the Dillon County Fire Department responded to a blaze on Belaire Drive Wednesday night.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to a total of four adults and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

This summer, avoid fires with these tips:

HEAT SAFETY

Be aware of both the temperature and the heat index. The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined.

Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for wherever you spend time - home, work and school - and prepare for power outages.

Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young, sick or overweight. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.

If you do not have air conditioning, choose places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

Ensure that your animals' needs for water and shade are met.

GRILLING SAFETY

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

