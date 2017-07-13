Red Cross assists Bennettsville homeowner after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Bennettsville homeowner whose house was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
A body discovered in the woods in the Fairmont area on Monday has been identified as a Robeson County man who had been missing since July 5.More >>
The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food and Wine Festival will return to Broadway at the Beach this Labor Day weekend.More >>
Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
