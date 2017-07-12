WMBF Investigates: Horry County paid over $2M to settle lawsuits since 2015

An 18-wheeler hit a power pole and a natural gas main in Darlington, causing the truck to catch fire and residents to lose power.More >>
After the wrong criminal history was read for a suspect arrested in connection with the shooting in June on Ocean Boulevard that was streamed on Facebook Live, that suspect is scheduled to appear before a judge again Tuesday at 4 p.m.More >>
Humans weren’t the only ones going ape for the latest exploits of Caesar and his simian companions. A couple of local chimpanzees can also be counted as fans.More >>
Military veteran Clayton Mathieson rides his bike down Ocean Boulevard throughout the year, except during Bikefest. The reason? He never liked the barricades.More >>
Minor flooding is likely to continue across the Pee Dee through 10 am.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
