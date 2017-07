The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We'll end the week even hotter before more storms return over the weekend.

The rain-free forecast through Friday will usher in more heat to end the week. Temperatures each afternoon will climb into the 90s with a heat index pushing 105° for Thursday and Friday afternoon! At most, we'll see one or two showers on Friday, but most areas will remain dry until the weekend.

A cold front arrives this weekend and stalls across the Carolinas. This will act as a focal point and likely increase the coverage of the afternoon storms. Expected at least scattered coverage Saturday afternoon with more clouds and a better chance of rain for Sunday. Good news? The added clouds will bring temperatures down a bit to end the weekend.

We'll keep the rain chances going into early next week. Expecting between 1" - 2" for most areas through Tuesday night.