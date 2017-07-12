Body found in woods on Monday that of missing Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A body discovered in the woods in the Fairmont area on Monday has been identified as a Robeson County man who had been missing since July 5.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said the office received word from the state medical examiner’s office on Wednesday that the man was Tomase Jermaine Bristow.

According to Sealey, an exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

