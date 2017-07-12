Coastal Uncorked festival returns to Broadway at the Beach for Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food and Wine Festival will return to Broadway at the Beach this Labor Day weekend.

According to a press release, all events will be held in the parking lot behind Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach. It is located near the welcome center on the 21st Avenue side.

Kicking off the festival on Friday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. is Chocolate Under the Moon, a dessert and moonshine mixology event. Attendees will indulge in decadent desserts and moonshine while enjoying a mixology competition where local bartenders will compete in a People’s Choice competition for best moonshine cocktail, the release stated.

It will be followed by Brews ‘N the Beach, a craft beer festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests will receive a souvenir beer tasting glass to sample over 50 craft beers from around the country while enjoying live music.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 3 with the pinnacle Grand Wine Tasting Event from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature samplings of fine wine from a variety of wineries throughout the world, paired with gourmet Boar's Head brand hors d'oeuvres and charcuterie.

“We are very excited to bring the festival back to Myrtle Beach for a seventh year,” said Stephen Greene, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association. “Coastal Uncorked continues to bring in a huge crowd of locals and visitors alike and we can't wait to experience another year of delectable food and spirits that in some cases you won't be able to find anywhere else."

