New $5.8 million development could bring dozens of jobs to Horry County

Horry County could see a boost in its economy thanks to a new development expected to bring over 40 new jobs to the area.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a Bennettsville homeowner whose house was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
A body discovered in the woods in the Fairmont area on Monday has been identified as a Robeson County man who had been missing since July 5.More >>
The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food and Wine Festival will return to Broadway at the Beach this Labor Day weekend.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
It’s a sight that can add a little jolt to your scenic drive along Startown Road in Maiden.More >>
