New $5.8 billion development could bring dozens of jobs to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County could see a boost in its economy thanks to a new development expected to bring over 40 new jobs to the area.

On Tuesday night, the Horry County Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to sell 9.4 acres of land to Industrial Attitude LLD. The land sits behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 501, right next to Conway Fire Rescue Station No. 3.

The company would be purchasing the property and begin developing a new manufacturing corporation. The company occupying the space hasn’t been announced yet, but Josh Kay, CEO of Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said an announcement could come in September.

“The concern is that if they announce now, that they may lose their employees at their current facility, which would impact the timing of their production," he said.

The new development is expected to bring 40 to 50 new jobs to Horry County. Kay also said this will help diversify the county’s economy.

"What we do is we will go out to recruit companies to diversify the economy and allow Horry County residents to have higher quality, higher paying jobs with benefits,” Kay said.

The county is selling the land for a total of $329,000, which will go into the county's general fund. Council also approved the first reading of the ordinance to put the property in a multi-county business park, and also approved the first reading of an ordinance that allows the county to offer better tax advantages in the Atlantic Center development.

The other two ordinances will have to go through two more readings, which should be completed by September.

Kay said engineering and soil testing is already underway at the site. If all goes well and everything is approved by council, this project could be completed by mid-2018.

