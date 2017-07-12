Six injured in multi-vehicle crash on S.C. 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of S.C. 544 and Gravelly Gully Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Fowler said one of the victims is being airlifted to an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available about this crash. Stay with WMBF News for more details as they become available.

