UPDTE: Victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dillon County

Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.

The shooting did not involve an officer being shot, confirmed Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. It took place on Whitesands Drive.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area.

SLED will be conducting the investigation.

