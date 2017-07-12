UPDTE: Victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dillon County

Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
A $30 million investment is coming to Darlington County, bringing with it a possible 135 new jobs in an economic boom the county has not seen in years.More >>
A Pawleys Island woman is standing up to speak for those against drilling for oil in the Atlantic. Peg Howell testified in Washington Wednesday during the Oversight Hearing on "Evaluating Federal Offshore Oil and Gas Development on the Outer Continental Shelf.”More >>
Horry County could see a boost in its economy thanks to a new development expected to bring over 40 new jobs to the area.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday disbanded 18 task forces, commissions, and councils set up by former Gov. Robert Bentley during his administration.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A California Democrat has filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in a longshot bid to remove the president from office.More >>
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.More >>
