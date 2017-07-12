UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Dillon County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.

The shooting did not involve an officer being shot, confirmed Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. It took place on Whitesands Drive.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area.

SLED will be conducting the investigation.

WMBF News is working to find out exactly how and why all this happened.

An autopsy for Davis is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Neighbors say this was a particularly surprising situation, because Davis was not the kind of person to be involved in any sort of trouble.

"I knew Mr. James probably for a little more than two years," Jimmy Ray Martindell said. "Never had any harmful words or anything like that. Always riding by my house. I had been inside his house and talked to him several several times. He'd ride by, throw his hand up and wave. Sometimes he'd stop, talk to us."

