Deadly officer-involved shooting in Dillon County under investigation

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.

The shooting did not involve an officer being shot, confirmed Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are in the process of notifying the family, so no other information is available at this time, Capt. Arnette said.

SLED will be conducting the investigation.

