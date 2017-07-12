Police: Ocean Boulevard barricades damage motorist's car

A teenager from Florence is dead after an early morning fatal crash in Florence County. Justin Gregory O'Connor, 17, from Florence, was killed in the single-vehicle accident, confirmed Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of S.C. 544 and Gravelly Gully Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief John Fowler.More >>
Myrtle Beach police were flagged down Tuesday night after a motorist said the barricades that are installed along Ocean Boulevard fell over and struck his vehicle.More >>
Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
