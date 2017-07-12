Police: Ocean Boulevard barricades damage motorist's car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were flagged down Tuesday night after a motorist said the barricades that are installed along Ocean Boulevard fell over and struck his vehicle.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 12 a.m. at the stoplight at Eighth Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

The driver said he was sitting at the light when the barricades fell over. Police reportedly observed damage to the vehicle’s right rear quarter panel, according to the report.

Officers viewed surveillance footage and noted the barricades did fall over for an unknown reason.

City officials installed the barricades on Ocean Boulevard in an effort to stem recent violence by keeping pedestrians on the sidewalk and out of the street.

Since their installation in late June, some tourists, locals and downtown business owners have questioned the necessity of the barricades, wondering whether they will actually keep people safe.

