3 of 5 new Horry County schools set to open before school year b - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 of 5 new Horry County schools set to open before school year begins in August

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An image showing the progress on the new Myrtle Beach Middle School. (Source: Document provided by HCS, dated 6/19/17) An image showing the progress on the new Myrtle Beach Middle School. (Source: Document provided by HCS, dated 6/19/17)
The progress on St. James Middle School (Source: HCS document dated 6/19/17) The progress on St. James Middle School (Source: HCS document dated 6/19/17)
Progress at Ten Oaks Middle School. ((Source: HCS document dated 6/19/17) Progress at Ten Oaks Middle School. ((Source: HCS document dated 6/19/17)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.

Ten Oaks Middle School, Socastee Elementary, and St. James Intermediate are all expected to open on the district’s first day of school, August 23, according to district spokeswoman Teal Britton. Socastee Middle School and the new Myrtle Beach Middle schools are further behind. Substantial completion for Myrtle Beach Middle is currently slated for November 8, 2017, with Socastee Middle following on February 5, 2018. However, there are plenty of opportunities for rain delays and other factors to delay these tentative completion dates, Britton said.

As for the students at these schools, Myrtle Beach Middle students and staff will stay at the current Myrtle Beach Middle School, Britton said. If the new Socastee Elementary opens as scheduled, then the old Socastee Elementary will house students and staff set to attend the new Socastee Middle School once construction is completed.

The final inspection for Ten Oaks Middle took place on July 7, according to documents provided by HCS. St James Intermediate is scheduled to undergo final inspection on July 19, and Socastee Elementary on July 21.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 3 of 5 new Horry County schools set to open before school year begins in August

    3 of 5 new Horry County schools set to open before school year begins in August

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:21:34 GMT
    An image showing the progress on the new Myrtle Beach Middle School. (Source: Document provided by HCS, dated 6/19/17)An image showing the progress on the new Myrtle Beach Middle School. (Source: Document provided by HCS, dated 6/19/17)

    Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>

    Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>

  • Indiana teens end cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

    Indiana teens end cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:28:39 GMT
    Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor arrive at the beach, completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bicycle trip. (Source: WMBF News)Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor arrive at the beach, completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bicycle trip. (Source: WMBF News)

    Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

    More >>

    Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

    More >>

  • New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach

    New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:04:26 GMT

    New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime. 

    More >>

    New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly