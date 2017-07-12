3 of 5 new Horry County schools set to open before school year begins in August

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.

Ten Oaks Middle School, Socastee Elementary, and St. James Intermediate are all expected to open on the district’s first day of school, August 23, according to district spokeswoman Teal Britton. Socastee Middle School and the new Myrtle Beach Middle schools are further behind. Substantial completion for Myrtle Beach Middle is currently slated for November 8, 2017, with Socastee Middle following on February 5, 2018. However, there are plenty of opportunities for rain delays and other factors to delay these tentative completion dates, Britton said.

As for the students at these schools, Myrtle Beach Middle students and staff will stay at the current Myrtle Beach Middle School, Britton said. If the new Socastee Elementary opens as scheduled, then the old Socastee Elementary will house students and staff set to attend the new Socastee Middle School once construction is completed.

The final inspection for Ten Oaks Middle took place on July 7, according to documents provided by HCS. St James Intermediate is scheduled to undergo final inspection on July 19, and Socastee Elementary on July 21.

