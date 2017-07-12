Indiana teens ending cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor stop at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado in early June. (Source: Andrea Kahlenbeck on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday.

Mobile users, watch a livestream of them ending their bike ride here.

Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

Tuesday was the 36th day of their trip, and they rode for 102.8 miles from around Newberry, through Columbia, ending the day around Pamplico.

As of the latest update from Andrea at about 10 a.m., the boys stopped for lunch, and will be riding down the ramp at 4th Avenue in Myrtle Beach at around 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check out Andrea’s Facebook page and follow the #CCFLostInUSA hashtag on Instagram for a chronicle of their cross-country journey.

