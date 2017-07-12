Indiana teens ending cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Indiana teens ending cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor stop at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado in early June. (Source: Andrea Kahlenbeck on Facebook) Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor stop at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado in early June. (Source: Andrea Kahlenbeck on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday.

Mobile users, watch a livestream of them ending their bike ride here.

Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

Tuesday was the 36th day of their trip, and they rode for 102.8 miles from around Newberry, through Columbia, ending the day around Pamplico.

As of the latest update from Andrea at about 10 a.m., the boys stopped for lunch, and will be riding down the ramp at 4th Avenue in Myrtle Beach at around 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check out Andrea’s Facebook page and follow the #CCFLostInUSA hashtag on Instagram for a chronicle of their cross-country journey.

Stay tuned to WMBF News on Facebook and online to watch the boys make their final ride!

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach

    New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:04:26 GMT

    New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime. 

    More >>

    New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime. 

    More >>

  • Solar phenomenon brings more cash and guests to Florence

    Solar phenomenon brings more cash and guests to Florence

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-07-12 16:04:07 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.

    More >>

    The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.

    More >>

  • Indiana teens ending cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

    Indiana teens ending cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:42:39 GMT
    Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor stop at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado in early June. (Source: Andrea Kahlenbeck on Facebook)Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor stop at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado in early June. (Source: Andrea Kahlenbeck on Facebook)

    Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

    More >>

    Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly