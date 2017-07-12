Indiana teens end cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Work is progressing on the five new Horry County schools, and three of the schools are expected to open on the first day of school for the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime.More >>
New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime.More >>
The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.More >>
The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.More >>
Monkey see, monkey play! One of Myrtle Beach Safari’s budding musicians has been practicing on his piano, and has learned to play with both his hands and his feet! The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station Facebook page posted video of Vali practicing on the piano on Tuesday, saying that they “think he’s getting the hang of it.”More >>
Monkey see, monkey play! One of Myrtle Beach Safari’s budding musicians has been practicing on his piano, and has learned to play with both his hands and his feet! The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station Facebook page posted video of Vali practicing on the piano on Tuesday, saying that they “think he’s getting the hang of it.”More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>