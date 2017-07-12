Indiana teens end cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Indiana teens end cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor arrive at the beach, completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bicycle trip. (Source: WMBF News) Nate Kahlenbeck and Garrett Pevlor arrive at the beach, completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bicycle trip. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two teens from Columbus, Indiana completed their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, said Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck, and they reached the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday,. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.

The two young men rode down 4th Avenue North and arrived at the beach at about 12:15 p.m. They put their bikes down and took a quick dip in the Atlantic Ocean before returning to the beach to meet their awaiting fans.

Tuesday was the 36th day of their trip, and they rode for 102.8 miles from around Newberry, through Columbia, ending the day around Pamplico.

Check out Andrea’s Facebook page and follow the #CCFLostInUSA hashtag on Instagram for a chronicle of their cross-country journey.

Stay tuned to WMBF News on Facebook for more from these boys on their epic trip.

