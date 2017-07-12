VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Safari’s chimp Vali practices piano

New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime.More >>
New billboards are making their way up around town aimed at curbing crime.More >>
The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.More >>
The Great American Eclipse, is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. The great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017. A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.More >>
Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
Two teens from Columbus, Indiana are completing their 3,500-mile cross-country bike ride in Myrtle Beach at about noon Wednesday. Nate Kahlenbeck and his friend Garrett Pevlor began their ride in California in June, and are expected to reach the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to Nate’s mother Andrea Kahlenbeck. Nate is repeating the same trip that his dad made in the 1980s, Andrea said.More >>
Monkey see, monkey play! One of Myrtle Beach Safari’s budding musicians has been practicing on his piano, and has learned to play with both his hands and his feet! The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station Facebook page posted video of Vali practicing on the piano on Tuesday, saying that they “think he’s getting the hang of it.”More >>
Monkey see, monkey play! One of Myrtle Beach Safari’s budding musicians has been practicing on his piano, and has learned to play with both his hands and his feet! The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station Facebook page posted video of Vali practicing on the piano on Tuesday, saying that they “think he’s getting the hang of it.”More >>
Information tweeted Monday from the Horry County Police Department stated that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.More >>
Information tweeted Monday from the Horry County Police Department stated that one person was taken to the hospital following the incident.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>