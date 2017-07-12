VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Safari’s chimp Vali practices piano - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Safari’s chimp Vali practices piano

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Vali plays with both her hands and feet! (Source: T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station) Vali plays with both her hands and feet! (Source: T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Monkey see, monkey play! One of Myrtle Beach Safari’s budding musicians has been practicing on his piano, and has learned to play with both his hands and his feet!

The T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station Facebook page posted video of Vali practicing on the piano on Tuesday, saying that they “think he’s getting the hang of it.”

Video of Vali and his brother Sugriva’s monkey business is often posted to the T.I.G.E.R.S. Facebook page. They have also tried out virtual reality, raced around the Myrtle Beach Safari preserve, and attended movie screenings in Myrtle Beach, for Tarzan and, of course, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Check out their Facebook page for more great videos of their rare and exotic animals.

Vali is one of dozens animals at the Myrtle Beach Safari, which offers a guided tour through the fifty-acre preserve, and the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preservation Station at Barefoot Landing, a "living tiger museum." Both support animal conservation programs in Asia and Africa.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

