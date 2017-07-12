New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New billboards aiming to help stop crime in Myrtle Beach

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New billboards are making their way up around town, aimed at curbing crime.

The City of Myrtle Beach is putting up as many signs and billboards as they can around the city to reduce burglaries.

For the next few weeks, you'll see billboards that say 'Video Surveillance For Your Safety' The idea is to remind when you're driving or walking in the City of Myrtle Beach, you're on camera.

Right now, the city operates about 800 cameras on Ocean Boulevard that monitor major intersections, parks and city facilities.

Other signs were put up for educational purposes.

City leaders are encouraging you to lock your cars and secure your belongings so they're not in the plain sight.

Lt. Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the idea behind crime prevention is to take away the opportunity.

"We always want to educate the public to make sure they're doing everything they can to prevent themselves from being a victim and this is one way," Myrtle Beach PIO Lt. Joey Crosby said.

WMBF News asked city leaders are these signs a result of an increase in crime? But they said no, they've actually seen a reduction; the signs are to help deter crime.

