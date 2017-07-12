Solar phenomenon brings more cash and guests to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The Great American Eclipse is now a little more than a month away, but people are busy booking hotels and planning trips to just about every inch of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

The Great American Eclipse will happen as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

This phenomenon will happen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

A Florence hotel chain said people from as far away as England have already been booking hotel rooms.

High-Rise Hotels, owns four large hotels in Florence off highway 52 and Radio Drive.

It also has properties in Columbia.

Hotel management said they noticed two months ago, people started calling inquiring about the great American Eclipse.

The company said it decided to roll out a special deal to welcome guests to Florence for the big event at its Country Inn and Suites locations.

“We are so excited to be part of the solar eclipse viewing that is going to happen here on August 21,” Jennifer Hunt, Regional Director of sales and Marketing at High-Rise Hotels said. “We have a great package put together that includes wine, a meat cheese tray, wine glasses, blanket and two solar eclipse viewing glasses.”

The hotel said they are having an official eclipse watch on the Country Inn and Suites Verandah.

While all our state will experience the eclipse, The WMBF News First Alert Weather team said the prime location to be in Williamsburg County.

