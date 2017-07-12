UPDATE: Florence teen killed in early morning crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A teenager from Florence is dead after an early morning fatal crash in Florence County.

Justin Gregory O'Connor, 17, from Florence, was killed in the single-vehicle accident, confirmed Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened on Pisgah Road at 1:15 a.m.

Troopers said a 2010 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west, ran off the right side of the road and overturned after striking a ditch.

O'Connor, the driver, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

