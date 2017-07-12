One person dead after early morning crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -One person is dead after an early morning fatal crash in Florence County.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened on Pisgah Road at 1:15.

Troopers said a 2010 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west, ran off the right side of the road and overturned after striking a ditch.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

WMBF News is working to learn the name of the victim.

