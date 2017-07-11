Myrtle Beach City Council pushes juvenile curfew back to midnight

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted to amend its juvenile curfew at Tuesday's meeting. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that pushes the current curfew up an hour for anyone aged 17 or under.

Effective immediately, the updated curfew prohibits those 17 and under from roam Myrtle Beach streets from midnight until 6 a.m.

There are a few exceptions however, such as being with a parent or guardian. Those who are heading to work are also exempt.

Previously, the curfew was 1 to 6 a.m.

For those who are caught violating the curfew, there’s not a specific punishment, as penalties will depend on the individual situations.

In most cases, though, they’ll be transported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department until a parent or guardian comes and picks them up.

The decision to amend the curfew comes after a number of recent shootings plagued downtown Myrtle Beach.

One took place on Ocean Boulevard over Father’s Day weekend and was streamed live on Facebook. The suspect, 17-year-old Derias Jshawn Little, 17, of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, appeared at a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

“We’ve noticed that the crimes that we’ve had that have been through young people and teenagers have all been after midnight,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes. “And we feel that taking it (curfew) back to midnight will help us move in the right direction on helping us solve this problem.”

