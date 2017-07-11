Ruiz Foods expansion bringing over 700 jobs to Florence County

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that pushes the current curfew up an hour for anyone aged 17 or under.More >>
The official announcement was held during a Ruiz Foods Fiesta Tuesday morning with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The company is making a $79 million investment and doubling its current capacity and manufacturing.More >>
The July 12 court date for Conway High School’s football coach and the student he accused of assaulting will not happen according to Chuck Jordan’s lawyer. Jordan is accused of third degree assault, and Ka’Brian Hickman is charged with disturbing schools. Both were arrested June 8 after an incident at Conway High School May 26.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
Darlington police have made arrests in connection with a double homicide that happened last month.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
