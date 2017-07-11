Three arrested in connection with double homicide in Darlington

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An intersection near where the shooting occurred. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington police have made arrests in connection with a double homicide that happened last month.

According to Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson, Aaron Hall faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additionally, Shenika Johnson is charged with accessory after the fact to felony murder, while Juquavis Bailey faces a count of accessory before the fact to felony murder, Watson said.

The arrests stem from a June 26 shooting in the area of Southern Pines and Kirven streets in Darlington.

Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle and inside, three people who had been shot.

One of the victims died immediately, according to the DPD. The other victim passed away at the hospital. The third person suffered serious injuries.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee previously identified the victims as Randolph Malika McClain, 21, and Ahmond Britton, 24.

Watson said more arrests are expected in this case.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.