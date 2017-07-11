Crews rescue swimmer in distress in water near 71st Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews brought a swimmer safely back to shore after the boat they were in tipped onto its side in the area of 71st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans, first responders were called to a swimmer in distress just after 5 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived, they found a catamaran on its side and the operator in the water, Evans said.

Rescue swimmers swam out to help the person, while a jet ski was deployed to bring the boat in.

In addition to the swimmer being brought safely to shore, the boat was retrieved and put back upright, according to Evans.

