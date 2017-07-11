Officials trying to work out funding for Surfside Beach Pier repairs

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Darlington police have made arrests in connection with a double homicide that happened last month.More >>
Officials in Surfside Beach are working to make the pier better and safer than ever, but before a design plan is created, the funding for the project has to be set.More >>
Rescue crews brought a swimmer safely back to shore after the boat they were in tipped onto its side in the area of 71st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The WMBF Investigative unit has learned Coastal Carolina University has extended an offer to a new cheer team coach and is expecting to finalize that hire before the end of the week. While a school spokeswoman would not name who received the offer, a records request revealed the top five candidates for the position.More >>
Myrtle Beach businesswoman Brenda Bethune announced her intention to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza. About 50 people were in attendance for the announcement of Bethune’s candidacy. Bethune owns Better Brands, a local distribution company.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
